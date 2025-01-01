doggo

A command-line DNS client for humans.

pacman -S doggo-bin

doggo is a command-line DNS client designed to make DNS lookups intuitive and easier to read.

 

It supports various DNS transport protocols such as DNS over HTTPS (DoH), TLS (DoT), QUIC (DoQ), TCP, UDP and DNSCrypt. Other features include supporting multiple resolvers, IPv4 / IPv6 support, reverse DNS lookups and the ability to output queries to JSON.

 

doggo is a recommended tool for network / system administrators or engineers that work with distributed systems and want a tool that does more than just DNS queries.

