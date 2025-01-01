A fast, powerful CLI tool for checking domain availability using RDAP and WHOIS.

domain-check is a high-performance CLI tool for checking domain availability across multiple TLDs using RDAP and WHOIS protocols with concurrent processing.

This tool queries domain availability with smart presets (startup, enterprise), checks against 35+ TLDs simultaneously, supports bulk processing from files, outputs results in terminal, JSON or CSV formats, handles up to 100 concurrent checks and provides real-time streaming results. Additional features include automatic retry mechanisms, comprehensive error handling and caching to minimize API calls.

Suitable for developers, domain enthusiasts and those searching for available domains directly through the protocol level, domain-check is best used for bulk domain research and if you need a tool which uses the new RDAP protocol (successor to WHOIS) to search for domains.