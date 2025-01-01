dooit

python
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dooit/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dooit/

A TUI todo manager for the terminal

pip install dooit

Dooit is a todo manager that you didn't ask for, but needed to make sure that you complete your tasks on time.

 

It has an interactive & beautiful UI, an API to automate stuff with python scripts and integrate with other apps, configurable icons, themes and bar, Vim like keybindings, topicwise separated Todo Lists (With branching), nested todos, support for recurrence todos, sort options with menu (Name, Date, Urgency, Status), and search & edit on the fly.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.