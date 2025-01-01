A TUI todo manager for the terminal

Dooit is a todo manager that you didn't ask for, but needed to make sure that you complete your tasks on time.

It has an interactive & beautiful UI, an API to automate stuff with python scripts and integrate with other apps, configurable icons, themes and bar, Vim like keybindings, topicwise separated Todo Lists (With branching), nested todos, support for recurrence todos, sort options with menu (Name, Date, Urgency, Status), and search & edit on the fly.