dotenvhub

python
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dotenvhub/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dotenvhub/

A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.

pipx install dotenvhub

dotenvhub is a terminal tool for managing .env files, storing and centrally managing them.

 

It supports creating, editing and deleting .env files, encouraging 12-factor principles and provides three methods for setting environment variables: copying shell-specific commands to the clipboard, creating a copy of the file in the current working directory, or copying the file path for use with other tools.

This tool is perfect for developers who need a quick and organized way to handle environment variables across projects in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.