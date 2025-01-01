Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.

dotenvhub is a terminal tool for managing .env files, storing and centrally managing them.

It supports creating, editing and deleting .env files, encouraging 12-factor principles and provides three methods for setting environment variables: copying shell-specific commands to the clipboard, creating a copy of the file in the current working directory, or copying the file path for use with other tools.





This tool is perfect for developers who need a quick and organized way to handle environment variables across projects in the terminal.