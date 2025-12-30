A modern, secure, and user-friendly dotfile manager.

dotstate is a TUI tool that helps you manage and sync dotfiles (e.g. .bashrc, .zshrc or .vimrc) from the terminal.

Key features include smart dotfile detection, support for multiple dotfile profiles (allowing separate config sets for work, personal, homelab, etc.), adding custom files and automatic symlink management. You can sync your config files via a GitHub repository (which can be private or public) and it handles automatic backups before applying any changes.

It also has a CLI available for automation, support for multiple package managers (e.g. brew, pip, npm, cargo, etc.) and is able to track required CLI tools for each profile and can install them when required. The TUI has mouse support and doesn't require extensive Git knowledge to use and is built with security checks (no shell injection, uses GitHub token auth, etc.) to ensure safe file operations when handling dotfiles.

Useful for developers, system administrators and those who maintain custom dotfiles across multiple machines. It's helpful for quickly setting up new environments or keeping configurations in sync without manually using Git, symlinks or custom scripts.