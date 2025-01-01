A viewer for Microsoft Word .docx files in the terminal.

doxx is a document viewer for Microsoft Word .docx files in the terminal. It renders document content in a TUI with elements such as tables and lists with its preserved formatting.

Its functionality includes beautiful terminal rendering (with proper table alignment and Unicode borders) fast search with highlighting, and support for smart tables. You can copy text to the clipboard directly from the terminal and export the document (or its parts) to Markdown, CSV, JSON or plain text. It also supports inline image display on modern terminal emulators and preserves color schemes from the original document.

doxx works best for anyone who prefers the terminal for quick inspection / previewing, searching and extraction of Word document content without a GUI.