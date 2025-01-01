Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.

drft is a terminal-based diff viewer that arranges file changes in a tree. It processes patches by dividing them into sections, avoiding line-by-line hopping. You can feed standard output from git diff or patch files directly.

The core features include tree-based navigation, quick file switching and simple integration with existing tools. In addition, drft can simply read multiple files in one diff and can offer a structured view for each section.

It can also be used when working with multi-file changes, or exploring new patches on personal or collaborative projects. It keeps patches better organized overall.