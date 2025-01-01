dry

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dry/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dry/

A Docker manager for the terminal.

yaourt -S dry-bin

dry is a terminal application developed to manage Docker and Docker Swarm.

 

It shows and manages information about containers, images, networks, nodes, service, stacks and other Docker Swarm constructs.

 

In addition to this, dry can be used as an efficient and quick Docker monitoring tool. It can be used by software engineers who need a direct terminal integration for Docker management, whether it's for local development or handling a Swarm cluster.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.