A Docker manager for the terminal.

dry is a terminal application developed to manage Docker and Docker Swarm.

It shows and manages information about containers, images, networks, nodes, service, stacks and other Docker Swarm constructs.

In addition to this, dry can be used as an efficient and quick Docker monitoring tool. It can be used by software engineers who need a direct terminal integration for Docker management, whether it's for local development or handling a Swarm cluster.