A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.

dstask is a CLI TODO manager similar to taskwarrior that uses Git for syncing tasks. It handles markdown notes, priorities, and projects inside your terminal, plus filtering.

It supports local or remote usage, $EDITOR support, importing GitHub or taskwarrior issues, undo changes with Git revert, customized tagging and quick data retrieval. You can also open related URLs right away.

dstask is helpful for personal or professional tasks requiring markdown, version history and syncing. It can be best used to track and manage progress in projects that have many TODOs all in the terminal.