Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Run common networking tests against any site.

dstp is a CLI tool for performing common networking tests on websites or IP addresses. It simplifies diagnostics by combining checks like DNS resolution, ping tests and TLS/HTTPS connectivity into one command. This makes it an efficient choice for analyzing site performance or pinpointing network issues.

Key features include the ability to test DNS, ping a site with adjustable packet counts and verify HTTPS/TLS connections on custom ports. Results can be output as plain text or JSON, making it adaptable for manual inspection or integration into scripts.

dstp can be used to troubleshoot network problems, verify connectivity or perform quick diagnostics, especially during development or system monitoring.