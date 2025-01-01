Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A small, configurable console text editor.

dte is a compact terminal text editor with modern terminal capabilities, customization and a range of features for efficient text manipulation.





Key features of dte include multiple tabs / buffers, unlimited undo/redo, regex search/replace, syntax highlighting, configurable color schemes, the ability to jump to definitions or compiler errors, key bindings, macros, support for Unicode, various encodings and more. It also works on various POSIX systems and manages clipboard copying even over SSH.





Whether you're looking for an alternative editor or just want to try out a different one to test out the features, consider trying out dte.