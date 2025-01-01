dua

rust
mit

View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.

pacman -S dua-cli

dua (Disk Usage Analyzer) is a CLI and TUI written in Rust for efficiently viewing and managing disk space usage. 

 

It allows users to quickly identify and delete unwanted data, streamlining disk cleanup processes and also parallel by default and will max out your SSD, providing relevant information as fast as possible.

 

dua is for those who prefer to interactively free up disk space in the terminal.

