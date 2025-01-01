A slightly quackers Docker TUI.

Ducker is a TUI tool to manage Docker containers in the terminal, inspired by the layout of k9s for Kubernetes.

At its core, it comprises of pages, each one displaying specific aspects of the Docker system. The information on these pages can be interacted with by using commands and actions using hotkeys on your keyboard. The tool provides a range of commands and actions to view Docker images, open top-level pages, navigate through lists or tables.

Ducker also supports changing the UI through themes, handling specific actions for containers and images such as deleting, running and stopping containers, viewing logs for a specific container and toggling the view of dangling images.