A command line disk usage information tool.

dusage is a command-line tool for viewing disk and inode usage with a clear and visually informative output. It serves as an improved alternative to df .

Key features include bar graphs for disk and inode usage, grouped filesystem views, and distinct colors for important directories like / , /boot , and /mnt . It supports copy-friendly output formatting for easy sharing.

Useful for system administrators and developers, dusage quickly displays disk usage with an optional debug (-d) parameter for even more detailed information.