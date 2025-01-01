dusage

A command line disk usage information tool.

cargo install dusage

dusage is a command-line tool for viewing disk and inode usage with a clear and visually informative output. It serves as an improved alternative to df.

 

Key features include bar graphs for disk and inode usage, grouped filesystem views, and distinct colors for important directories like /, /boot, and /mnt. It supports copy-friendly output formatting for easy sharing.

 

Useful for system administrators and developers, dusage quickly displays disk usage with an optional debug (-d) parameter for even more detailed information.

