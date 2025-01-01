dusage
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/dusage/
A command line disk usage information tool.
cargo install dusage
dusage is a command-line tool for viewing disk and inode usage with a clear and visually informative output. It serves as an improved alternative to
df.
Key features include bar graphs for disk and inode usage, grouped filesystem views, and distinct colors for important directories like
/,
/boot, and
/mnt. It supports copy-friendly output formatting for easy sharing.
Useful for system administrators and developers, dusage quickly displays disk usage with an optional debug (-d) parameter for even more detailed information.