A more intuitive version of du in rust

dust is gives you an instant overview of which directories are using disk space without requiring to use `sort` or `head`.

dust will list a number of the biggest subdirectories or files and will smartly recurse down the tree to find the larger ones.

No need for a '-d' flag or a '-h' flag. The largest subdirectories will be colored.