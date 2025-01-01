dust
rust
apache-2.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/dust/
A more intuitive version of du in rust
pacstall -I dust-bin
dust is gives you an instant overview of which directories are using disk space without requiring to use `sort` or `head`.
dust will list a number of the biggest subdirectories or files and will smartly recurse down the tree to find the larger ones.
No need for a '-d' flag or a '-h' flag. The largest subdirectories will be colored.