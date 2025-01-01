dust

rust
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dust/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/dust/

A more intuitive version of du in rust

pacstall -I dust-bin

dust is gives you an instant overview of which directories are using disk space without requiring to use `sort` or `head`. 

 

dust will list a number of the biggest subdirectories or files and will smartly recurse down the tree to find the larger ones. 

 

No need for a '-d' flag or a '-h' flag. The largest subdirectories will be colored.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.