dyff is a CLI tool used to compare differences between YAML files and also JSON files.

It visually highlights changes between versions of a file for creating tidy overview reports. It also retains key order in hashes upon output to the terminal, making it particularly effective for converting YAML to JSON and vice versa.

The best uses for dyff is when you need to identify changes between different versions of software, helping you understand differences seamlessly. By providing a clear visual representation, it helps your coding workflow whether for professional use or personal projects.