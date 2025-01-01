Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A linux utility listing your filesystems.

dysk is a tool that displays filesystem information, similar to df but with more detailed output.

It shows disk usage, free space, mount points and device types (e.g., SSD, HDD, removable, LVM, encrypted). Users can customize displayed columns, sort by various metrics and export data in JSON or CSV formats. Filtering options allow selection based on filesystem type, usage percentage or available space.

Ideal for system administrators, developers and Linux users needing detailed disk information directly in the terminal. Useful for monitoring disk usage, identifying storage issues or integrating disk data into scripts.