Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.

e1s is a TUI tool to manage AWS ECS (Elastic Container Service) resources, it is similar to k9s but for Amazon ECS.

It lists clusters, services, tasks and containers, shows logs, provides an interactive shell into containers/instances, supports port forwarding and S3 file transfers. It supports both Fargate and EC2 launch types.

For software engineers, sysadmins, DevOps engineers, operators and those with AWS experience would find e1s useful. It provides a live view of ECS clusters, tasks and logs, simplifying debugging and daily operations all from the terminal.