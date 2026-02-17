An easy terminal native 3-way git conflict resolver.

ec is a terminal merge-conflict helper that focuses on resolving git conflicts file by file.

It uses a three-way comparison between base, ours, and theirs, so you can see what changed on each side and build a result. You can pick whole sections from either side, copy lines across, and write the merged file back in place safely. It can also step through every conflicted file in a repo and run as a git mergetool.

This tool includes an optional diff3 output when base is available, non-interactive modes for scripts, backups of merged files, and a "list conflicts" mode when you run it with no args. There’s also a neovim plugin to launch it in a terminal buffer.

ec works best for developers working with in long rebases, merges, and cherry-picks who want a repeatable way to clear conflicts without leaving the terminal.