ec

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ec/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ec/

An easy terminal native 3-way git conflict resolver.

Augment Code

Augment Code

Auggie CLI brings Augment Code's industry-leading context engine and powerful AI agent anywhere your code goes.

Install Auggie CLI
image preview of ec

ec is a terminal merge-conflict helper that focuses on resolving git conflicts file by file.

 

It uses a three-way comparison between base, ours, and theirs, so you can see what changed on each side and build a result. You can pick whole sections from either side, copy lines across, and write the merged file back in place safely. It can also step through every conflicted file in a repo and run as a git mergetool.

 

This tool includes an optional diff3 output when base is available, non-interactive modes for scripts, backups of merged files, and a "list conflicts" mode when you run it with no args. There’s also a neovim plugin to launch it in a terminal buffer.

 

ec works best for developers working with in long rebases, merges, and cherry-picks who want a repeatable way to clear conflicts without leaving the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.