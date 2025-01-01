Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

monitor AWS ECS resources from the terminal.

ecscope is a TUI monitoring tool for AWS ECS resources that displays services, tasks and containers in a unified view.

Core features include profile-based grouping of ECS clusters and services, real-time deployment monitoring, regex-based service/cluster filtering, multiple AWS authentication methods (environment, profiles, role assumption), JSON/delimited output formats, automatic refresh capabilities, service marking for targeted updates.

DevOps engineers and AWS administrators monitoring ECS deployments across multiple accounts may find ecscope helpful to track service health without switching between AWS console pages.