Useful examples at the command line.

eg is a CLI tool that provides practical usage examples of various shell commands, working as a companion to traditional man pages.

Features include a collection of examples for many commands, custom extensions, a way to list all available commands, support for custom example files and automatic paging of the output. You can also list all supported commands with eg --list to discover what cheatsheets are available and once the cheatsheet is downloaded, it works offline.

This tool is valuable to students, hobbyists, developers and anyone who finds themselves forgetting the exact syntax of a shell command and wants immediate examples at hand instead of having to read through manual pages.