eget

go
mit

Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.

pacman -S eget-bin

eget is a command-line tool for easily fetching and extracting pre-built binaries from GitHub releases.

 

It searches through GitHub releases for published binary assets and downloads the suitable binary for your platform and can also check the integrity of the binary against a hash when possible.

 

eget is recommended for installing simple, static prebuilt binaries, where the extracted binary is all that is needed for installation.

