A TUI RSS reader, customizable and powerful.

eilmeldung is a TUI RSS reader which supports many RSS providers.

You can filter and search articles using a small query language, tag items and bulk tag by query, and switch into a focus mode that hides everything except the article text. It also supports many RSS providers, keeps sane defaults but stays configurable. Under the hood it keeps feed state in sync, so refreshes do not block while new items arrive.