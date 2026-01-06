A lightweight, fast, terminal-based markdown research tool inspired by Obsidian.

ekphos is an open source terminal-based markdown note-taking and research tool inspired by Obsidian.

Core features include vim-style keybindings for navigation and editing, plus rich Markdown rendering (headings, lists, code blocks, and more) with inline image previews in supported terminals like iTerm2, Kitty, WezTerm, Ghostty or Sixel-compatible terminal. This tool supports full-text search across notes to find information and has customizable themes (i.ie catppuccin by default) and has mouse support for scrolling through content.

Other features of ekphos are syntax highlighting for code, wiki links and an organized three panel layout showing everything you need to use ekphos. The graph view allows you to see a visual representation of your notes and links in the terminal and is helpful for those who want to see the connections and link relationships of their content.

ekphos is useful for developers, technical writers and researchers who prefer managing notes entirely in the terminal. It’s ideal for those who want an Obsidian-like environment for organizing Markdown notes and brainstorming, all without leaving the terminal.