A full-featured text www browser.

elinks is a text-based web browser designed for advanced web navigation directly in the terminal. With support for HTTP, FTP, and other protocols, it handles frames, tables, and even scripting.

Core features include customization, portability across systems and modular extensions like cookies, bookmarks and SSL. This tool emphasizes efficiency, rivaling graphical browsers without the added memory demands.

Suitable for users needing a lightweight, scriptable and highly configurable browser, elinks can be used for working in the terminal or on low-resource computers.