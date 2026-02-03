A feature rich Discord TUI client.

endcord is a third-party TUI Discord client that runs entirely inside your terminal.

It supports login with email plus 2FA, QR sign in, or a token with keyring support and it can show desktop notifications while keeping very low CPU and RAM use when compared to the main desktop app. Servers, channels, profiles, threads and forums are browsable in the TUI and message history is cached for scrolling. It also supports search, member lists, user profiles, embeds and reactions.

This tool also supports clipboards, attachments which you can upload and download them, tabs and links can open in external apps. You can view media like images, gifs, audio, videos, stickers and YouTube rendered as ASCII or block characters in the terminal. It can highlight mentions, show typing indicators and set status and a custom status. Additional features like themes, sending GIFs and mouse controls are available with lots more advanced features inside of a terminal client.

endcord works best for power users, developers and terminal first users who prefer the terminal as their main interface. It works best if you have a tiling window manager or setup, a low power machine or if your curious about trying out Discord in a terminal interface.