A CLI tool to snapshot and diff environments.

envdiff is a CLI tool for comparing environment variable files (like .env files) and highlighting the differences between them in a diff style output.

It can detect when variables are missing from one file, when values differ between environments and when extra keys are present. This tool ignores irrelevant differences like comments or blank lines, focusing only on the configuration changes. It also clearly marks which keys are added, removed or changed, helping you spot configuration mismatches at a glance.

envdiff is useful for developers, DevOps engineers and system administrators who manage multiple environment files. It's works best for verifying that development, staging and production configurations stay in sync, it works best for catching any missing secrets or misconfigured values before deployment.