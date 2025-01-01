Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.

envfetch is a CLI tool for managing environment variables on multiple platforms. It lets you view, retrieve, set, append and remove environment variables in the terminal.

It prints all variables, retrieves values by name and can modify settings either temporarily or permanently. The tool supports loading variables from dotenv-style files and integrates command execution for process-specific changes.