A powerful and secure TUI environment variable manager.

envx is an environment variable manager that provides both a TUI and a CLI interface. It lets you view, edit and organize environment variables in the terminal.

With envx, it allows you to quickly filter variables and group by scope (system, user, etc.) and it supports multi-line value editing and can import/export variables in common file formats (JSON, YAML, .env). It also allows saving profiles (snapshots of variable sets) and has a watch mode to autosync changes when environment files are updated.

This tool is useful for anyone dealing with complex app configurations and needs to frequently check environment variables. It helps maintain consistent environment settings across projects and makes it easier to verify variables which can help users who are developers, DevOps engineers or infrastructure engineers.