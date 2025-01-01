A Gemini web browser using shell script.

ereandel is a terminal gemini protocol browser as a shell script which works on any modern Unix-like system with a POSIX shell environment.

Key features include navigation commands (for example, go back, move up a path, open a URL, reload, home, follow a link by number, save the current page and bookmark) and an easy quit command. It supports TLS client certificates (one per domain) for accessing authenticated capsules. A simple config file lets you adjust formatting or style.

This tool is useful for those who like alternative protocols to HTTP and want to test out their sites and domains for browsing the gemini network in the terminal.