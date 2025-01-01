Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.

euporie allows you to view and interact with Jupyter notebooks and kernels in the terminal.

It supports editing notebooks, themes, running live code, previewing kernel outputs and handling rich media like LaTeX, images and tables using sixel, iterm or kitty terminal graphics. You can also use euporie over SSH with euporie hub that allows you to share your session with others, similar to JupyterHub.

Other features include tab completion, a command palette, console conversion to notebooks and familiar vim, emacs, micro style keybindings and works across Linux, macOS and Windows.

This tool is ideal for researchers, developers or those who prefer working in the terminal. It's useful when used over SSH, via containers or when you need to preview notebooks quickly without a GUI.