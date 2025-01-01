Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A calculator REPL, similar to bc.

eva is a simple calculator REPL, similar to bc, with additional features like syntax highlighting and persisting history for your previous calculations.

It allows usage of binary and unary operators, handles basic trigonometric functions and also auto-inserts the multiply operator ('*') and can use the previous answer with the ('_') operator. This tool can also auto balance paranthesis which saves users from syntax errors.