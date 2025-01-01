A CLI / TUI for aggregated patch reporting & system status monitoring via SSH.

exosphere is a CLI and TUI tool for aggregated patch and security update reporting for servers. It also acts as a system status monitor, working across multiple Unix-like hosts via SSH.

Key features include an interactive shell, pinging all connected hosts for availability, host inventory management, and a dashboard with menus and tables. It shows a consistent view of updates across different Linux distributions (e.g. apt, yum) and FreeBSD. It connects to each host over SSH with no central server or agents required, consolidating patch data from all servers in one place, with no complex setup needed.

exosphere is useful for system administrators or DevOps engineers managing multiple servers in small to medium networks. It’s ideal for quickly assessing which systems need updates or patches.