A modern, TUI file and archive viewer for your terminal.

FAT (File & Archive Tool) is a TUI file and archive viewer. It lets you inspect text files, view binary files in hex format and browse archive contents directly in the terminal without extracting them.

Features include plugin-based support for multiple archive types (built-in support for ZIP, TAR, GZIP) and an internal search function for finding text or hex data. It also has multiple color themes and the option to open the current file in an external program via a shortcut. It is also cross platform on macOS and Linux systems.

For those who are developers, system administrators and CLI enthusiasts who often need to inspect files and archives, FAT is very useful for quickly previewing archive contents, examining file data in the terminal without extracting files directly on to disk storage.