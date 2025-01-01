Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Efficient duplicate file finder and remover

fclones is a command‑line tool that finds and handles duplicate files across directories. It scans files efficiently, groups identical files and reports or acts on them based on user commands.

Main features include grouping by content hash, size, and path patterns, filtering by name, size or regex, scanning multiple roots, respecting symlinks/hardlinks, output in text/CSV/JSON or fdupes format, dry‑run mode and prioritization by timestamps or path depth.

It auto‑tunes performance by detecting SSD vs HDD, uses parallel I/O, path compression, page‑cache friendliness, optional hash caching and shows progress.

fclones suits sysadmins, data hoarders and developers who need to clean up duplicates, reclaim disk space or manage mirror directories in scripts or pipelines.