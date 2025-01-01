fd
A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
apt-get install fd-find
fd is a Rust based command-line utility designed to find files in the filesystem with speed and simplicity.
It's intended as a more accessible and quicker alternative to the traditional
find command. fd excels in user-friendliness with features like intuitive syntax, colorized output, and smart case searches.
It leverages parallel searches for efficiency and respects
.gitignore rules by default, streamlining file searches for developers.