fd

rust
apache-2.0,mit

A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'

apt-get install fd-find

fd is a Rust based command-line utility designed to find files in the filesystem with speed and simplicity. 

 

It's intended as a more accessible and quicker alternative to the traditional find command. fd excels in user-friendliness with features like intuitive syntax, colorized output, and smart case searches.

 

It leverages parallel searches for efficiency and respects .gitignore rules by default, streamlining file searches for developers.

