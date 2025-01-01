Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'

fd is a Rust based command-line utility designed to find files in the filesystem with speed and simplicity.

It's intended as a more accessible and quicker alternative to the traditional find command. fd excels in user-friendliness with features like intuitive syntax, colorized output, and smart case searches.