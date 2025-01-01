Detect license usage restrictions in your project!

feluda is a CLI tool that analyzes a project's dependencies to detect any software license issues.

It automatically analyzes dependency manifest files (like Cargo.toml, package.json, go.mod, etc.) to list all licenses in use and then flags licenses that could impose restrictions on personal or commercial use or conflict with your project’s own license. It also can scan the dependency tree, categorize licenses by type, generate compliance reports and output results as text or JSON.

This tool is useful for project maintainers and compliance teams who must ensure that all dependency licenses are compatible with their usage requirements.