fend
rust
mit
An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
pacman -S fend
fend is an arbitrary-precision, unit-aware powerful calculator built for the terminal.
It features a REPL, high-precision arithmetic, binary, octal, hexadecimal and all other base conversions, extensive unit tracking, emacs-style CLI shortcuts, support for trigonometric functions and lambda calculus.
fend is useful for those who require a cross platform terminal calculator for complex calculations or even simple mathematical operations.