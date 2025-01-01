Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.

fend is an arbitrary-precision, unit-aware powerful calculator built for the terminal.

It features a REPL, high-precision arithmetic, binary, octal, hexadecimal and all other base conversions, extensive unit tracking, emacs-style CLI shortcuts, support for trigonometric functions and lambda calculus.

fend is useful for those who require a cross platform terminal calculator for complex calculations or even simple mathematical operations.