Fuzz Faster U Fool.

ffuf is a fast web fuzzer that discovers web application resources by systematically generating HTTP requests with wordlist based payloads.

Features include, a 'FUZZ' keyword (or a custom fuzz keyword) for targeted testing with multiple wordlists and support for filtering by status codes, response sizes and timing patterns. It also has concurrent threading with rate limiting, auto calibration, recursive discovery and output formats that range from JSON to HTML for integration with security tools like Burp Suite.

Pen testers and bug bounty hunters would find ffuf a useful tool for directory discovery, virtual host enumeration and API endpoint testing during authorized security assessments.