A fast and convenient TUI file browser for remote servers.

filessh is a TUI file explorer for remote servers. It allows you to manage files on a remote machine from the terminal via SSH.

Core features include browsing directories on the remote host via the SSH protocol, viewing text file contents, editing files in place using your local editor, modifying and deleting files, recursively downloading directories using parallel traversal, spawning SSH sessions directly in a chosen path, support for custom SSH ports, private key authentication and OpenSSH certificates, support for SFTP-based transfers and large directory trees.