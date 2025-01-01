An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.

flamelens is a TUI flamegraph viewer that displays profiling data directly in the terminal.

The tool processes input from various profilers and converts it into an interactive flamegraph. It supports navigation with arrow keys and shortcuts, allowing users to zoom in and out, search, and move through the TUI. It integrates with other flamegraph tools and can visualize live Python profiles. This tool's keybindings also allows you to freeze the flamegraph, find and highlight frames matching using regex and more.

This tool works best for system analysts, software engineers and those who work with profiling data and system optimization. It helps in quick analysis during development, debugging and performance testing.