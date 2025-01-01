flameshow

python
gpl-3.0

A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.

pip install flameshow

flameshow is a python tool designed to view flamegraphs in the terminal.

 

flameshow  supports keyboard input, zooming and switching sample types, it also accepts profiling data from golang's pprof tool and renders interactive flamegraph visualizations that can be explored directly from the command line interface.

