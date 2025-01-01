A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.

flawz is a TUI tool used for accessing information on the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database for security vulnerabilities directly in the terminal.

It allows users to query and view specific details on a wide variety of vulnerabilities displayed in the TUI. You can sync specific years of feeds to a local SQLite database, use the tool offline and also set the TUI to a custom theme of your choosing.

flawz is a very useful tool for security engineers, software engineers and hobbyists who need to access to information about software vulnerabilities quickly in the terminal.