A TUI application for Apache Airflow.

flowrs is a TUI tool for Apache Airflow that lets you monitor, inspect, manage and trigger Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) in the terminal.

You can manage tasks and filter, list, trigger and pause DAG runs on demand. It also includes features such as opening selected DAGs in the browser for further inspection, key bindings on each page with a help menu and you can connect flowrs to supported managed Airflow providers or custom self hosted Airflow instances.

It also supports multiple Airflow servers using a configuration file which is great for switching between dev and staging setups.

Useful for data engineers, developers and anyone working with Airflow and automation, flowrs works best when you want a quick way to navigate, preview and interact with DAGs on remote machines in the terminal.