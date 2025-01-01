Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.

fm is a terminal based file manager that helps users browse and organize files with a TUI.

It shows file icons, adjusts layout to terminal size and applies syntax highlighting for source code with customizable themes. It renders markdown documents, renders images in the terminal and supports mouse input. Additional features include opening files in a chosen editor, copying file paths to the clipboard, and reading PDF content.

fm would be useful for those that require a lightweight file manager with modern features (support for documents, markdown, pdf, etc) and if you prefer doing regular file management in the terminal.