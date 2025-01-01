Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

interactive text-based user interface for Fossil

fnc is an interactive terminal interface for Fossil repositories, utilizing ncurses and libfossil.

It supports various systems and provides commands like timeline and diff for efficient repository management.

fnc is compatible with various systems like OpenBSD, macOS, and Linux, and supports a range of commands including timeline, diff, tree, blame, branch, and stash.