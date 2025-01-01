fnm
fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
pacman -S fnm
fnm or (Fast Node Manager) is a node.js version manager, written in Rust.
It is compatible with '.node-version' and '.nvmrc' files, which makes it easier to manage multiple Node.js versions across different projects.
fnm is useful for managing Node.js environments efficiently and can be utilized when switching between projects that employ different Node.js versions, providing a smooth operation without any hassles.