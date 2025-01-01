Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.

fnm or (Fast Node Manager) is a node.js version manager, written in Rust.

It is compatible with '.node-version' and '.nvmrc' files, which makes it easier to manage multiple Node.js versions across different projects.

fnm is useful for managing Node.js environments efficiently and can be utilized when switching between projects that employ different Node.js versions, providing a smooth operation without any hassles.