A TUI for controlling and monitoring Framework Computers hardware.

framework-tool-tui is a TUI dashboard for Framework laptops that allows you to monitor hardware status and adjust various system settings, all from the terminal.

You can check battery status or set charge limits, toggle the camera and microphone privacy switches, adjust the keyboard brightness or monitor the power status of USB-C ports. The TUI also shows live sensor information (temperatures, fan speeds, battery health, etc.) and lets you change the fan speed if need be.

This tool is useful for Framework laptop users who want quick control over their hardware without a GUI. It works great for power users who prefer adjusting system features and monitoring their laptop’s status using the terminal.