A text editor for your terminal, easy, powerful and fast.

fresh is a fast, powerful and extensible terminal text editor, built to stay responsive and handle very large files.

It has a TUI with a full menu system with tabs. You can do actions such as open, save, new, close, auto-revert and has a Git file finder for jumping around repositories. Editing includes undo and redo, multi-cursor, block selection, smart indent, comments and clipboard actions. It has search capabilities which covers incremental find, find in selection and query replace.

Other features of fresh include integration with language servers, a powerful command palette, mouse support, extensive keybindings, a diagnostics panel and markdown previewer. The editor also supports plugins that are written in TypeScript and run in a sandboxed Deno environment.

This tool is ideal for developers and those trying out new terminal text editors. It is useful for editing code, extending existing functionality through plugins while also being fast and light.