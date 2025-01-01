Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A modern, minimalist Git TUI.

froggit is a Git interface that simplifies version control through keyboard-driven terminal navigation.

Core functionality covers staging, committing, branching, remote operations, visual file state indicators, advanced mode for logs with graphs, merge operations, interactive rebase support, optional GitHub CLI integration for repository creation and cloning. The tool displays git states clearly, provides operation warnings, maintains minimal feature set focused on daily workflows.

Git beginners learning concepts visually and experienced developers seeking efficient daily operations would find froggit useful for version control management coupled with an optional integration with GitHub's CLI.